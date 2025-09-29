Moldova's Pro-European Shift: A Victory for Democracy
Moldova's parliamentary election results indicate strong support for EU integration. President Maia Sandu praised the victory as one for the country, highlighting that the path to the EU is now secured. Sandu expressed her desire for Moldova to be a free, democratic nation.
Moldova's recent parliamentary election has given a clear nod towards European integration, according to President Maia Sandu, after her pro-European ruling party secured a decisive win.
Sandu addressed the press, emphasizing the election as a triumph for the entire nation rather than just a single political party.
She expressed satisfaction in the nation's solidified direction towards the European Union, reinforcing her aspiration for Moldova to stand as a free and democratic state.
