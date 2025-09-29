Moldova's Pro-European Shift: A Victory for Democracy

Moldova's recent parliamentary election has given a clear nod towards European integration, according to President Maia Sandu, after her pro-European ruling party secured a decisive win.

Sandu addressed the press, emphasizing the election as a triumph for the entire nation rather than just a single political party.

She expressed satisfaction in the nation's solidified direction towards the European Union, reinforcing her aspiration for Moldova to stand as a free and democratic state.

