Gaza War Peace Deal Nears as Leaders Discuss Framework

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas are on the verge of reaching a framework agreement to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This development comes as part of efforts to secure lasting peace in the Middle East, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt, appearing on Fox News' 'Fox and Friends,' noted that President Donald Trump would discuss a 21-point peace plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House later on Monday. The U.S. President is also expected to engage with leaders in Qatar, who have been acting as mediators with Hamas.

'To reach a reasonable deal for both sides, compromises are necessary. Each party might leave the negotiation table somewhat dissatisfied, but such is the nature of achieving a conclusive resolution to this conflict,' Leavitt remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)