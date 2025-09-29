Tumultuous US Weekend: Political Showdowns and Tragedies

This weekend, U.S. domestic news covered a flurry of events. President Donald Trump announced military deployments to Portland and ICE facilities, while New York Mayor Eric Adams stepped down from his re-election race amid legal troubles.

The gunman who attacked a Michigan church, taking the lives of four and injuring eight, was recently identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a former U.S. Marine. Stateside, OpenAI introduced parental controls for ChatGPT following a lawsuit surrounding a teen's suicide linked to the chatbot.

In weather news, Hurricane Humberto strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane, and internationally, Colombian President Petro accused the U.S. of violating international law after his visa was revoked due to criticism over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)