Tumultuous US Weekend: Political Showdowns and Tragedies

Recent US domestic news covers President Trump's military deployments, New York Mayor Eric Adams's exit from the re-election race, military reinforcements in Portland, OpenAI's new parental controls, a deadly Michigan church shooting, Hurricane Humberto, and Colombian President Petro's US visa revocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This weekend, U.S. domestic news covered a flurry of events. President Donald Trump announced military deployments to Portland and ICE facilities, while New York Mayor Eric Adams stepped down from his re-election race amid legal troubles.

The gunman who attacked a Michigan church, taking the lives of four and injuring eight, was recently identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a former U.S. Marine. Stateside, OpenAI introduced parental controls for ChatGPT following a lawsuit surrounding a teen's suicide linked to the chatbot.

In weather news, Hurricane Humberto strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane, and internationally, Colombian President Petro accused the U.S. of violating international law after his visa was revoked due to criticism over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

