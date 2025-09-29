BJP's New Model of Governance: Service, Not Power
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to service over power, highlighting GST reforms and tax reductions that benefit common citizens. He urged BJP workers to promote Swadeshi goods and spread awareness about GST reforms. Modi celebrated the BJP's legacy and its dedication to good governance.
- Country:
- India
In a significant address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative governance model introduced by the BJP-NDA governments. Stressing the importance of service over power, Modi inaugurated the Delhi BJP office and called for the spread of next-generation GST reforms' benefits to common citizens.
PM Modi lauded the BJP's dedication to prioritizing national security and economic savings for citizens while lambasting the Congress for its 2014 tax policies. He elaborated on the substantial savings achieved under the new GST regime, advocating for a broader awareness campaign among party workers and traders.
Urging a move towards Swadeshi goods, Modi promoted local products to reduce foreign dependency, tying it to national pride. Celebrating BJP's historic legacy, he recalled the contributions of key figures since its inception, reinforcing the party's foundational commitment to growth and service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commitment
The less our dependence on foreign products, the better it will be for the country: PM Modi at inauguration of Delhi BJP office.
PM Modi asks Delhi BJP workers to celebrate every festival observed in different parts of India, calls national capital 'mini India'.
BJP's relation with Delhi based on sentiments, trust; since Jana Sangh days, party worked for the city: PM Modi at Delhi BJP inauguration.
Inauguration of Delhi BJP's New Hub Marks a New Era