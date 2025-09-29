BJP's New Model of Governance: Service, Not Power

In a significant address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative governance model introduced by the BJP-NDA governments. Stressing the importance of service over power, Modi inaugurated the Delhi BJP office and called for the spread of next-generation GST reforms' benefits to common citizens.

PM Modi lauded the BJP's dedication to prioritizing national security and economic savings for citizens while lambasting the Congress for its 2014 tax policies. He elaborated on the substantial savings achieved under the new GST regime, advocating for a broader awareness campaign among party workers and traders.

Urging a move towards Swadeshi goods, Modi promoted local products to reduce foreign dependency, tying it to national pride. Celebrating BJP's historic legacy, he recalled the contributions of key figures since its inception, reinforcing the party's foundational commitment to growth and service.

