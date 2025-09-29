Left Menu

BJP's New Model of Governance: Service, Not Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to service over power, highlighting GST reforms and tax reductions that benefit common citizens. He urged BJP workers to promote Swadeshi goods and spread awareness about GST reforms. Modi celebrated the BJP's legacy and its dedication to good governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:30 IST
In a significant address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative governance model introduced by the BJP-NDA governments. Stressing the importance of service over power, Modi inaugurated the Delhi BJP office and called for the spread of next-generation GST reforms' benefits to common citizens.

PM Modi lauded the BJP's dedication to prioritizing national security and economic savings for citizens while lambasting the Congress for its 2014 tax policies. He elaborated on the substantial savings achieved under the new GST regime, advocating for a broader awareness campaign among party workers and traders.

Urging a move towards Swadeshi goods, Modi promoted local products to reduce foreign dependency, tying it to national pride. Celebrating BJP's historic legacy, he recalled the contributions of key figures since its inception, reinforcing the party's foundational commitment to growth and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

