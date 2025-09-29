Delhi BJP Unveils State-of-the-Art Permanent Office After 45 Years
The Delhi BJP has inaugurated its permanent office on DDU Marg after 45 years, featuring a state-of-the-art building with South Indian architectural elements. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this new headquarters marks a significant milestone for the party, blending modern amenities with tradition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi BJP's permanent office on DDU Marg, ending a 45-year wait for a dedicated headquarters. The five-storeyed, state-of-the-art building features South Indian architecture and incorporates both traditional and modern elements.
The event, attended by BJP president J P Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other key figures, marked a new chapter for the Delhi BJP. The office includes environment-friendly facilities such as solar panels and waste management systems, underscoring the party's commitment to sustainability.
The grand structure, located on an 825-square metre plot, boasts 30,000 square feet of built-up area. It includes two basements for parking, a 200-seat auditorium, offices for party members, and a press conference hall. Construction was completed in 2023 following a Bhumi Poojan ceremony led by Nadda.
