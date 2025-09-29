Delhi BJP Unveils State-of-the-Art Permanent Office After 45 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi BJP's permanent office on DDU Marg, ending a 45-year wait for a dedicated headquarters. The five-storeyed, state-of-the-art building features South Indian architecture and incorporates both traditional and modern elements.

The event, attended by BJP president J P Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other key figures, marked a new chapter for the Delhi BJP. The office includes environment-friendly facilities such as solar panels and waste management systems, underscoring the party's commitment to sustainability.

The grand structure, located on an 825-square metre plot, boasts 30,000 square feet of built-up area. It includes two basements for parking, a 200-seat auditorium, offices for party members, and a press conference hall. Construction was completed in 2023 following a Bhumi Poojan ceremony led by Nadda.

(With inputs from agencies.)