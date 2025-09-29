Nagaland Mega Rally: Congress Gears Up for Strategic Election Push

The Nagaland unit of the Congress announced plans for a mega rally in Kohima on October 7, headlined by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. State Congress chief S Supongmeren Jamir emphasized that the rally would highlight the themes of 'save democracy, save secularism, and save Nagaland.'

Key issues such as youth employment, entrepreneurship, good governance, and improved connectivity will be addressed. The gathering will feature speeches by senior leaders including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC Secretary in-charge of Nagaland Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka.

Following the public event, closed-door meetings will strategize for the 2028 elections. Jamir, optimistic about strong attendance, stressed the importance of converting these issues into electoral strength, dismissing the impact of a potential merger between NPF and NDPP regional parties.

