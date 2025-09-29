Left Menu

Mexico Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Trump's Heavy Vehicle Tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum seeks consideration from the U.S. regarding new 25% tariffs on imported heavy trucks. These tariffs, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, begin on October 1. Despite the USMCA trade pact, Mexico is looking to mitigate potential impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:46 IST
Mexico Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Trump's Heavy Vehicle Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed on Monday her desire for U.S. leniency concerning its latest tariffs on heavy vehicles.

This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement last week of a 25% tariff on imported heavy trucks, effective from October 1.

Mexico has managed to avoid major repercussions from U.S. tariff policies thus far, largely due to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact. Sheinbaum hopes this trade relationship will continue to protect Mexico from harsh economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ahmedabad Shopping Festival 2026: A Celebration of Local Artistry

Ahmedabad Shopping Festival 2026: A Celebration of Local Artistry

 India
2
Agnelli Heirloom Showdown: Elkann vs. Agnelli

Agnelli Heirloom Showdown: Elkann vs. Agnelli

 Global
3
Political Firestorm: Chaudhary and Kishor Spar Over Rs 100 Crore Allegation

Political Firestorm: Chaudhary and Kishor Spar Over Rs 100 Crore Allegation

 India
4
BNP Paribas Expands Investment Portfolio with Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank Stakes

BNP Paribas Expands Investment Portfolio with Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Ban...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025