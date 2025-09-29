Mexico Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Trump's Heavy Vehicle Tariffs
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum seeks consideration from the U.S. regarding new 25% tariffs on imported heavy trucks. These tariffs, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, begin on October 1. Despite the USMCA trade pact, Mexico is looking to mitigate potential impacts.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed on Monday her desire for U.S. leniency concerning its latest tariffs on heavy vehicles.
This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement last week of a 25% tariff on imported heavy trucks, effective from October 1.
Mexico has managed to avoid major repercussions from U.S. tariff policies thus far, largely due to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact. Sheinbaum hopes this trade relationship will continue to protect Mexico from harsh economic impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
