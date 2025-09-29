Raja Calls for Left Unity to Counter BJP's Rising Influence

As the nation navigates through a pivotal phase, CPI General Secretary D Raja has urged for unity among Left parties and mutual trust within the INDIA bloc to effectively counter the BJP's growing influence.

Addressing a recent press conference, Raja highlighted the BJP-RSS's attempts to threaten India's democratic foundations, emphasizing an urgent need for a unified economic agenda that addresses the populace's livelihood concerns, beyond just electoral strategies.

Raja cautioned against the dangers of political polarization and stressed the importance of presenting a robust alternative to the BJP-RSS, advocating for greater cooperation and seat-sharing in upcoming elections.

