Victory in Marche: Boost for Meloni's Right-Wing Leadership

In Italy's Marche region, incumbent governor Francesco Acquaroli from Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party emerged victorious, projecting over 50% of the votes. This win boosts Meloni's nearly three-year-old government ahead of upcoming regional elections and the 2027 general election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:22 IST
Victory in Marche: Boost for Meloni's Right-Wing Leadership
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

In a notable political triumph, incumbent regional governor Francesco Acquaroli secured a decisive victory in Italy's Marche region. Representing the Brothers of Italy party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Acquaroli captured over 50% of the vote, surpassing center-left rival Matteo Ricci, who garnered around 45%.

This win provides substantial momentum to Meloni's right-wing government, now approaching its third year in power. The successful result was announced by polling company Youtrend, which declared Acquaroli the winner, highlighting the significance of his lead as vote counting progressed.

The Marche election results serve as an indicator of Meloni's continuing popularity, both locally and nationally, as the country prepares for additional regional contests in Calabria and Tuscany next month. Nationally, Meloni's Brothers of Italy remains a dominant force, sustaining a strong lead in opinion polls.

