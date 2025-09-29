Maharashtra Gov't Extends Relief for Flood-Affected 12th Graders

Amid the ongoing flood crisis in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an extension for 12th-grade exam form submissions. Initially set to expire, the deadline is now extended to October 20, providing necessary relief to students hindered by severe flooding throughout the state. Shinde's decision comes after numerous appeals from concerned students and parents.

Facing disruptive conditions, students were unable to access study materials, with many losing books and notes in the floods. The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and neighboring districts, exacerbating the situation for many. Officials remain vigilant and prepared to handle further challenges, ensuring structures and people remain safeguarded.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also intensified relief measures across flood-hit regions, including Solapur and Beed. With thousands already displaced, relief camps are operational, providing food, water, and healthcare. Efforts are ongoing to address fodder shortages for livestock, reflecting the government's commitment to comprehensive support for affected residents.