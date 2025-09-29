Trump Hosts Netanyahu for Crucial Gaza Talks Amid International Tensions

President Donald Trump held significant discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, aiming to address the ongoing Gaza conflict and formulate a US-backed governance plan for the Palestinian region.

During this critical meeting at the White House, Netanyahu issued an apology to Qatar's Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, following an Israeli military strike targeting Hamas in Qatar—a move that angered Arab leaders and provoked an unusual reprimand from the US.

These talks occur as Israel finds itself increasingly isolated on the world stage, with Netanyahu's political position weakening domestically and international patience growing thin.