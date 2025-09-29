A New Push for Peace: Trump's Middle East Proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for crucial discussions regarding a peace proposal focused on resolving the longstanding Gaza conflict. This strategic meeting comes as Netanyahu attempts to bolster Israel's key alliance amid growing global endorsement of Palestinian statehood.

Trump, who criticized moves recognizing Palestinian statehood by Western countries, is pushing Netanyahu to accept a framework to cease hostilities and release hostages. This aligns with Trump's campaign promise to end the conflict swiftly, although previous efforts have struggled to gain traction.

The proposal outlines a ceasefire, exchange of prisoners, and a partial Israeli military withdrawal. While widely supported by Arab states, the plan faces Israeli reservations and Hamas' exclusion from talks raises significant concerns. Challenges include ensuring fair governance in Gaza and securing adherence to any agreements.