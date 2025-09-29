Madagascar's Political Turmoil: Government Dissolution Amid Protests

Madagascar is witnessing a significant political upheaval as President Andry Rajoelina announced the dissolution of his government. This decision comes after three days of fervent youth-led protests against inadequate water and power services.

These demonstrations, echoing recent 'Gen Z' protests in Kenya and Nepal, are the largest on the island in years. The unrest resulted in 22 fatalities and over 100 injuries, marking a serious challenge for Rajoelina since his re-election in 2023. The President apologized for any government failures during this crisis.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights highlighted that the casualties comprised both protesters and bystanders, victims of security forces, as well as individuals unrelated to the protests who suffered from subsequent violence and looting.