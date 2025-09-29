Canada's Diplomatic Tightrope: Navigating US Tensions at the UN

Canada's Foreign Minister put the accent on multilateralism at the United Nations General Assembly, subtly countering President Donald Trump's aggressive stance on US sovereignty.

Trump's policy, embodying the 'America First' mantra, has included challenging Canada with annexation suggestions and hefty tariffs, drawing chilling implications for bilateral trade relationships.

Anita Anand, speaking at the General Assembly, underscored the importance of collective global governance to tackle worldwide issues and lamented the growing tendency toward unilateral action by some nations, a clear reference to the US direction.

