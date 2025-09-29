Left Menu

Canada's Diplomatic Tightrope: Navigating US Tensions at the UN

Canada's Foreign Minister emphasized multilateralism at the UN General Assembly, countering President Trump's unilateral rhetoric while maintaining trade relations with the US. With looming trade deal reviews, Canada's ties with its significant trade partner remain crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:13 IST
Canada's Foreign Minister put the accent on multilateralism at the United Nations General Assembly, subtly countering President Donald Trump's aggressive stance on US sovereignty.

Trump's policy, embodying the 'America First' mantra, has included challenging Canada with annexation suggestions and hefty tariffs, drawing chilling implications for bilateral trade relationships.

Anita Anand, speaking at the General Assembly, underscored the importance of collective global governance to tackle worldwide issues and lamented the growing tendency toward unilateral action by some nations, a clear reference to the US direction.

