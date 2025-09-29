Turmoil in Haryana Congress: Leadership Changes Spark Tensions

The Congress party's decision to appoint Rao Narender Singh as the new president of its Haryana unit on Monday has ignited controversy. Senior leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav criticized the move, pointing to the need for introspection as the party's influence wanes in the region.

Rao Narender Singh, an OBC leader from the Ahirwal belt, was named the next state unit chief, and former state health minister Singh is considered to have close ties with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The move seeks to reshape the party's presence among OBCs in southern Haryana, a BJP stronghold.

Yadav lamented the decision, stressing on X that the Congress needs a youthful, spotless image. Hooda's recent appointment as the CLP leader follows the party's unsuccessful bid to outmaneuver the BJP in the last election, as the ruling party secured an unprecedented third term.

(With inputs from agencies.)