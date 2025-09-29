Left Menu

Tense Talks: Trump and Netanyahu's Gaza Strategy Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss ending the Gaza conflict and developing governance plans. Amid international criticism, tension arises over a US-backed proposal for cessation, hostage release, and post-war arrangements. Trump's approach faces increased global scrutiny and faltering support for Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:18 IST
In a bid to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. The talks aim to establish a ceasefire and plan post-war governance in the troubled Palestinian region.

Monday's meeting follows a controversial Israeli strike in Qatar, prompting Netanyahu to apologize to Qatar's Prime Minister for targeting Hamas officials, an incident that drew rare condemnation from the US. These occurrences unfold as Israel faces growing international isolation and domestic instability.

President Trump, who previously supported Netanyahu, is now under pressure to push for an end to the conflict, as bipartisan calls for a ceasefire grow louder. A proposed agreement includes a ceasefire, hostage releases, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, yet challenges persist surrounding the roles of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

