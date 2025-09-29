Tense Talks: Trump and Netanyahu's Gaza Strategy Under Scrutiny

In a bid to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. The talks aim to establish a ceasefire and plan post-war governance in the troubled Palestinian region.

Monday's meeting follows a controversial Israeli strike in Qatar, prompting Netanyahu to apologize to Qatar's Prime Minister for targeting Hamas officials, an incident that drew rare condemnation from the US. These occurrences unfold as Israel faces growing international isolation and domestic instability.

President Trump, who previously supported Netanyahu, is now under pressure to push for an end to the conflict, as bipartisan calls for a ceasefire grow louder. A proposed agreement includes a ceasefire, hostage releases, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, yet challenges persist surrounding the roles of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

