Tense Talks: Trump and Netanyahu's Gaza Strategy Under Scrutiny
President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss ending the Gaza conflict and developing governance plans. Amid international criticism, tension arises over a US-backed proposal for cessation, hostage release, and post-war arrangements. Trump's approach faces increased global scrutiny and faltering support for Israel.
- Country:
- United States
In a bid to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. The talks aim to establish a ceasefire and plan post-war governance in the troubled Palestinian region.
Monday's meeting follows a controversial Israeli strike in Qatar, prompting Netanyahu to apologize to Qatar's Prime Minister for targeting Hamas officials, an incident that drew rare condemnation from the US. These occurrences unfold as Israel faces growing international isolation and domestic instability.
President Trump, who previously supported Netanyahu, is now under pressure to push for an end to the conflict, as bipartisan calls for a ceasefire grow louder. A proposed agreement includes a ceasefire, hostage releases, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, yet challenges persist surrounding the roles of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Hamas
- conflict
- international
- governance
- hostage
ALSO READ
White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governance; no word on Israel or Hamas acceptance, reports AP.
Netanyahu Regrets Israeli Attack in Doha, Assures No Future Violations
Netanyahu's Apology for Israeli Attack in Doha
Netanyahu calls Qatari prime minister to apologize for Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, AP sources say, reports AP.
Norwegian Football Push for Israel Sanction