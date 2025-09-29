Netanyahu's Apology Sparks Dialogue Over Middle East Peace
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu offered regret for an attack in Doha during a call with Qatar's leader and US President Trump. They discussed a proposal to end the Gaza war and aimed for improved relations among their nations to ensure a more secure Middle East.
In a significant diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret for an Israeli military attack in Doha during a three-way conversation with Qatari leadership and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a White House statement.
Netanyahu's apology included recognition of the violation of Qatari sovereignty and a pledge that such attacks would not be repeated. The dialogue also focused on a proposal to end the conflict in Gaza and broader efforts to stabilize the Middle East.
President Trump facilitated discussions aimed at fostering better understanding and cooperation among the nations while pushing for a peace agreement to conclude the nearly two-year conflict in Gaza that has further isolated Israel on the global stage.
