Afghanistan Faces Nationwide Internet Blackout Amid Taliban Crackdown

Afghanistan witnessed a major internet blackout on Monday, reportedly as a result of a Taliban initiative to curb immorality by cutting fibre-optic services nationwide.

Since the Taliban's ascension to power in August 2021, this marks the first instance of such an extensive communication disruption.

Earlier in the month, fibre-optic connections were lost in various provinces following a decree from Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. According to the internet watchdog Netblocks, connectivity plummeted to just 14 per cent of typical levels, severely limiting the Afghan public's communication with the outside world.

Journalists at the Associated Press and other media outlets in Kabul and provinces like Nangarhar and Helmand were left unreachable. Despite the Taliban government's reliance on digital communication platforms, no clarification on the blackout was forthcoming.

Reports from TOLO News suggested that the fibre-optic internet might be extensively terminated nationwide.

