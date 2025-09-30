Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Bold Gaza Peace Plan Amid Political Tensions

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed a comprehensive plan to resolve the conflict in Gaza. The proposal seeks an immediate ceasefire and postwar governance led by Trump and Tony Blair. While steps were taken to appease Qatar after a contentious strike, tensions persist.

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have jointly proposed a new strategy to bring peace to the war-torn region of Gaza. The plan, unveiled at the White House, includes a ceasefire and new governance involving Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Despite the promising steps towards peace, acceptance from Hamas remains uncertain, and tensions are mounting after an Israeli military strike in Qatar triggered rare dissent from the U.S. Trump and Netanyahu are working to repair relations with Qatar, a pivotal mediator in the conflict.

The proposed plan has raised hopes for peace but faces hurdles. Trump's administration vowed the U.S. would support Israel if Hamas does not agree to the plan. Meanwhile, Gulf nations continue to rally behind Qatar following the controversial strike.

