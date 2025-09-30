Left Menu

Starmer Supports Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump's new plan to terminate the war in Gaza. Urging collaboration, Starmer called on all parties, including Hamas, to finalize the agreement, cease hostilities, and release hostages to restore peace.

Updated: 30-09-2025 03:20 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has extended his support for U.S. President Donald Trump's recent initiative aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, as announced on Monday.

Starmer urged all involved parties to collaborate with the U.S. Administration to bring this agreement to fruition and alleviate the ongoing suffering.

He called upon Hamas to agree to the proposed plan, lay down their weapons, and release hostages, emphasizing the importance of these actions for a peaceful resolution.

