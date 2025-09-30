Michael Friedman Steps In as U.S. Treasury Chief of Staff
Michael Friedman has been appointed as the new chief of staff for the U.S. Treasury, succeeding Dan Katz. Prior to his new role, Friedman served as a special assistant in presidential personnel under Donald Trump and held leadership roles in technology and e-commerce startups.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant administrative shift, the U.S. Treasury has named Michael Friedman as its new chief of staff. Friedman steps into the shoes of Dan Katz, who is set to join the International Monetary Fund in a prominent No. 2 role.
Friedman's appointment comes with a strong endorsement from Treasury officials who highlighted his critical contributions to staff selection during the Trump administration. Previously, as a special assistant for presidential personnel, Friedman was instrumental in shaping key positions.
Before his stint in government, Friedman was a leading figure in supply chain technology and e-commerce startup ventures. The New York City native's academic credentials boast a Harvard Law School degree and a business degree from NYU's Stern School of Business.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Files Antisemitism Complaint Against California State University
Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents
Trump Administration's Bold Shutdown Strategy: A Game-Changer for Federal Operations
Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza
Uncertain Future for AGOA Under Trump Administration: One-Year Extension Proposed