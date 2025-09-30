Left Menu

Michael Friedman Steps In as U.S. Treasury Chief of Staff

Michael Friedman has been appointed as the new chief of staff for the U.S. Treasury, succeeding Dan Katz. Prior to his new role, Friedman served as a special assistant in presidential personnel under Donald Trump and held leadership roles in technology and e-commerce startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 04:42 IST
Michael Friedman Steps In as U.S. Treasury Chief of Staff
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant administrative shift, the U.S. Treasury has named Michael Friedman as its new chief of staff. Friedman steps into the shoes of Dan Katz, who is set to join the International Monetary Fund in a prominent No. 2 role.

Friedman's appointment comes with a strong endorsement from Treasury officials who highlighted his critical contributions to staff selection during the Trump administration. Previously, as a special assistant for presidential personnel, Friedman was instrumental in shaping key positions.

Before his stint in government, Friedman was a leading figure in supply chain technology and e-commerce startup ventures. The New York City native's academic credentials boast a Harvard Law School degree and a business degree from NYU's Stern School of Business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Takes Steps to Ease Business Penalties

South Korea Takes Steps to Ease Business Penalties

 South Korea
2
Trump Administration Files Antisemitism Complaint Against California State University

Trump Administration Files Antisemitism Complaint Against California State U...

 Global
3
John Bolton Defends Book Amid DOJ's Classified Information Accusations

John Bolton Defends Book Amid DOJ's Classified Information Accusations

 Global
4
Maxwell Sidelined: Fracture Forces T20 Withdrawal

Maxwell Sidelined: Fracture Forces T20 Withdrawal

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025