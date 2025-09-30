Michael Friedman Steps In as U.S. Treasury Chief of Staff

In a significant administrative shift, the U.S. Treasury has named Michael Friedman as its new chief of staff. Friedman steps into the shoes of Dan Katz, who is set to join the International Monetary Fund in a prominent No. 2 role.

Friedman's appointment comes with a strong endorsement from Treasury officials who highlighted his critical contributions to staff selection during the Trump administration. Previously, as a special assistant for presidential personnel, Friedman was instrumental in shaping key positions.

Before his stint in government, Friedman was a leading figure in supply chain technology and e-commerce startup ventures. The New York City native's academic credentials boast a Harvard Law School degree and a business degree from NYU's Stern School of Business.

(With inputs from agencies.)