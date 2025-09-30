North Korea and China Strengthen Alliance Against Hegemonism

In a significant diplomatic gesture, North Korean and Chinese foreign ministers have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations. This mutual understanding is seen as a counteraction to 'hegemonism,' implicitly referring to their shared opposition to the United States.

The meeting in Beijing comes on the heels of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping's first summit in over six years. Both leaders pledged enhanced cooperation, following Kim's participation alongside Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a major Beijing military parade.

Chinese state media reported strong consensus between the two nations, hinting at cooperation against unilateralism and power politics. Analysts note the strategic importance for both countries as North Korea looks to bolster ties with China amidst global power shifts.