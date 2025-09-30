Left Menu

BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a veteran BJP leader and the first president of the BJP's Delhi unit, passed away at 94. His death coincides with the inauguration of Delhi BJP's new office. Malhotra was praised for his simplicity and commitment to public service.

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), passed away at the age of 94 at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday morning. This announcement came from the Delhi BJP, which mourned Malhotra's death.

Malhotra was the first president of the BJP's Delhi unit, a role in which he made significant contributions to expanding the Jan Sangh in the capital. His passing occurred just a day after the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's permanent office at DDU Marg, an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party's statement highlighted Malhotra's exemplary life, marked by simplicity and dedicated public service, embodying the values that guided his political journey.

