New Delhi BJP Office Inaugurated: A Hub for Renewed Public Service and Governance

In a significant event for Delhi's political landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new office of the Delhi BJP on Monday, a move lauded by party leaders as pivotal for bolstering public service and governance efforts.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel highlighted Delhi's central role in the BJP's evolution, commending the office as a tribute to generations of party workers' contributions. He acknowledged Delhi as a ground for significant political movements influencing national governance.

Other leaders, including Kapil Mishra and Ramesh Bidhuri, underscored the office's cultural importance and reinforced commitment to India's global leadership role. The new facility aims to centralize party activities, equipped with modern amenities to enhance operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)