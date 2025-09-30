Left Menu

New Delhi BJP Office Inaugurated: A Hub for Renewed Public Service and Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new office of the Delhi BJP, emphasizing its role in advancing public service, social welfare, and good governance. Leaders celebrated the facility as a cultural and organizational beacon, reinforcing Delhi's significance in the party's historical and future journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:15 IST
New Delhi BJP Office Inaugurated: A Hub for Renewed Public Service and Governance
BJP leaders SP Singh Baghel, Ramesh Bidhuri, Kapil Mishra and Anil Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event for Delhi's political landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new office of the Delhi BJP on Monday, a move lauded by party leaders as pivotal for bolstering public service and governance efforts.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel highlighted Delhi's central role in the BJP's evolution, commending the office as a tribute to generations of party workers' contributions. He acknowledged Delhi as a ground for significant political movements influencing national governance.

Other leaders, including Kapil Mishra and Ramesh Bidhuri, underscored the office's cultural importance and reinforced commitment to India's global leadership role. The new facility aims to centralize party activities, equipped with modern amenities to enhance operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

 Global
2
Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

 India
3
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

 India
4
Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025