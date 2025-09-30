Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Ladakh: Protests Marred by Violence and Arrests

The demand for Ladakh's statehood intensifies as violence erupts, leading to the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Amidst prohibitions under Section 163, police actions resulted in multiple deaths. Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa insists the Union government will decide on statehood. Protests are a response to unfulfilled commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:22 IST
Tensions Rise in Ladakh: Protests Marred by Violence and Arrests
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Premchand Bairwa, (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The situation in Ladakh took a violent turn as protests demanding statehood escalated, resulting in the arrest of prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk. The unrest drew attention after security forces in Leh were reinforced, enforcing prohibitions on public gatherings following a violent clash on September 24, which led to four fatalities.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Premchand Bairwa, stated that the decision regarding Ladakh's demand for statehood rests with the Union government. He stressed that such demands should remain peaceful. Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act, was accused of inciting the violence.

Tariq Hameed Karra, JKPCC President, blamed the unrest on five years of governmental deceit and broken commitments. Karra highlighted that protesters, once aligned with the government during Article 370's abrogation, are now expressing their discontent due to unfulfilled promises. The situation in Ladakh remains tense and significant nationally.

