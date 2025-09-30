Left Menu

Thai Lawmaker Faces Uphill Battle Against Conservative Monarchic Sentiments

An appeals court in Thailand upheld a two-year prison sentence for Chonthicha Jangrew, a lawmaker from the People's Party, for defaming the monarchy. Despite receiving bail, Chonthicha plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. The case underscores Thailand's conservative nature and highlights the controversial Article 112 used to suppress dissent.

An appeals court in Thailand has confirmed a two-year prison sentence for Chonthicha Jangrew, a People's Party lawmaker, on charges of defaming the monarchy during a 2021 rally speech. The ruling reinforces Thailand's conservative stance on monarchic criticism, particularly under the punitive Article 112.

The Bangkok court granted Jangrew bail set at 150,000 baht, allowing her to retain her parliamentary position while planning an appeal to the Supreme Court. Chonthicha's case centers on allegations that she accused the government of extending powers to King Maha Vajiralongkorn in her speech.

The judgment comes amid a series of rulings revoking previous acquittals or extending sentences for political activists. Critics argue that the lèse majesté law is increasingly utilized to stifle dissent, as evidenced by the charges against over 280 individuals since 2020.

