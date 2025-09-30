Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

A chartered U.S. flight departed Louisiana, carrying approximately 100 Iranians back to Iran, as reported by the New York Times. This deportation marks a rare cooperative effort between Washington and Tehran, following months of complex negotiations.

The flight, planned to reach Iran via Qatar, represents one of the few instances of bilateral collaboration despite ongoing tensions. The identities and motives of the deported individuals remain unclear, although reports suggest some volunteered to return after prolonged detention.

The U.S. administration, under pressure to increase deportations, has struggled with legal and logistical challenges, even as it devises new pathways for deporting undocumented migrants. This deportation aligns with President Trump's ambitious immigration policies, aimed at curbing what he perceives as high illegal entries during Joe Biden's tenure.

