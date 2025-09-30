Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra
Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, the first president of the party's Delhi unit and a five-time MP, has passed away at 93. Known for his impactful role in Delhi politics, tributes poured in from various dignitaries including PM Modi, who lauded his contributions to public life and the party.
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a central figure in Delhi politics and the party's first president in the region, passed away at the age of 93. Malhotra, renowned for his influential role in the political landscape of the capital, had been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for several days.
Prominent faces from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan. In a moving gesture, Modi visited Malhotra's residence to pay his respects. He commended Malhotra for his significant contributions, particularly in fortifying the BJP's presence in Delhi.
Malhotra's passing has left a significant void, echoed by many leaders who remembered his dedication and service. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called him the 'guardian of all karyakartas,' noting the loss as both painful and irreparable. The Delhi government, in response, canceled multiple events as a mark of respect.
