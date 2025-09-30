Kremlin's Endorsement of Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative

The Kremlin on Tuesday expressed its hope that U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan would bring about peace in the Middle East. The plan, endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to end the ongoing two-year conflict in Gaza.

However, there is uncertainty regarding whether Hamas will accept the proposal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed Russia's support for initiatives that aim to resolve the tragedy unfolding in the region.

Russia has consistently called for a two-state solution as the only viable method to settle conflicts in the Middle East. This stance comes amid Russia's criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza and its growing alignment with Iran.

