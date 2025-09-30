Left Menu

Kremlin's Endorsement of Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative

The Kremlin expressed hope that President Trump's peace plan for Gaza would lead to peace in the Middle East. Although Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu supports the U.S.-sponsored proposal, questions remain over its acceptance by Hamas. Russia has consistently advocated for a two-state solution to resolve the conflict.

Updated: 30-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:57 IST
The Kremlin on Tuesday expressed its hope that U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan would bring about peace in the Middle East. The plan, endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to end the ongoing two-year conflict in Gaza.

However, there is uncertainty regarding whether Hamas will accept the proposal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed Russia's support for initiatives that aim to resolve the tragedy unfolding in the region.

Russia has consistently called for a two-state solution as the only viable method to settle conflicts in the Middle East. This stance comes amid Russia's criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza and its growing alignment with Iran.

