A Tribute to a BJP Stalwart: Vijay Kumar Malhotra

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid her last respects to veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra at his residence, honoring his life and contributions to the party.

The President offered her condolences to Malhotra's family members during the visit, acknowledging the deep political void his departure leaves.

Malhotra passed away early Tuesday morning at the age of 93, marking the end of a significant chapter in Indian political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)