Left Menu

A Tribute to a BJP Stalwart: Vijay Kumar Malhotra

President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects to the late BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away at 93. She visited his residence to condole with the family. Malhotra's contributions as a veteran leader were celebrated, marking the end of an era in political leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:16 IST
A Tribute to a BJP Stalwart: Vijay Kumar Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid her last respects to veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra at his residence, honoring his life and contributions to the party.

The President offered her condolences to Malhotra's family members during the visit, acknowledging the deep political void his departure leaves.

Malhotra passed away early Tuesday morning at the age of 93, marking the end of a significant chapter in Indian political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omega Seiki Launches Swayamgati - India's Autonomous Trailblazer

Omega Seiki Launches Swayamgati - India's Autonomous Trailblazer

 India
2
A Mega Gathering at Tube & Pipe Fair 2025 Set to Transform India's Steel Industry

A Mega Gathering at Tube & Pipe Fair 2025 Set to Transform India's Steel Ind...

 India
3
SERA Pioneers Decentralized Space Exploration through Blockchain

SERA Pioneers Decentralized Space Exploration through Blockchain

 India
4
Tragic LPG Explosion Claims More Lives in Mumbai

Tragic LPG Explosion Claims More Lives in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025