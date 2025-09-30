A Tribute to a BJP Stalwart: Vijay Kumar Malhotra
President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects to the late BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away at 93. She visited his residence to condole with the family. Malhotra's contributions as a veteran leader were celebrated, marking the end of an era in political leadership.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid her last respects to veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra at his residence, honoring his life and contributions to the party.
The President offered her condolences to Malhotra's family members during the visit, acknowledging the deep political void his departure leaves.
Malhotra passed away early Tuesday morning at the age of 93, marking the end of a significant chapter in Indian political history.
