BJP Condemns Omar Abdullah's Statehood Remarks: A Call for Unity in Jammu and Kashmir
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his comments on statehood restoration, accusing him of inciting divisive politics. BJP affirmed that the promise for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration, made by national leaders, will be fulfilled at the right time. They condemned past deceptive politics.
In a stern rebuke, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Tuesday criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for comments perceived as divisive, revolving around the restoration of statehood for the region.
The BJP argued that past promises for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, given by top national leadership, will eventually be kept. The party accused Abdullah of using outdated narratives to provoke sentiments.
BJP leader Altaf Thakur accused the National Conference of historically deceiving the public with empty promises, emphasizing that the BJP delivers on its commitments. He stated that the current focus should be on progress and stability in the region, not divisive rhetoric.
