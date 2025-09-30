Brijendra Singh's 'Sadbhav Yatra' to Restore Harmony Across Haryana

In a significant political move, Congress leader Brijendra Singh announced plans for the 'Sadbhav Yatra' commencing October 5 from Danoda village in Narwana, Jind district.

Aimed at fostering harmony, the Yatra will traverse over 2,600 km, touching all 90 legislative constituencies in Haryana.

Inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh seeks to spotlight various pressing issues and unify diverse community voices during this extensive march.

(With inputs from agencies.)