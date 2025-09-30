Brijendra Singh's 'Sadbhav Yatra' to Restore Harmony Across Haryana
Congress leader and former Hisar MP, Brijendra Singh, announced the 'Sadbhav Yatra' starting October 5 from Danoda village. The mission aims to address national and regional issues, and advocate for harmony across 90 constituencies in Haryana, inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.
In a significant political move, Congress leader Brijendra Singh announced plans for the 'Sadbhav Yatra' commencing October 5 from Danoda village in Narwana, Jind district.
Aimed at fostering harmony, the Yatra will traverse over 2,600 km, touching all 90 legislative constituencies in Haryana.
Inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh seeks to spotlight various pressing issues and unify diverse community voices during this extensive march.
