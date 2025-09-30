Left Menu

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Rejoins NDA: A Strategic Move for Bihar Elections

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh rejoined the NDA, meeting senior BJP leaders ahead of Bihar assembly elections. Previously, Singh contested independently, causing tension within the alliance. His return aims to strengthen the BJP's ties with critical caste groups in Bihar before the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:18 IST
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Rejoins NDA: A Strategic Move for Bihar Elections
Pawan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as Bihar braces for its upcoming assembly elections. On Tuesday, Singh met with senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda, alongside Bihar ally Upendra Kushwaha. These meetings are seen as efforts to mend social alliances that were strained during previous polls.

Singh, once an independent candidate, had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Karakat, impacting the results for BJP ally Kushwaha. This recent engagement marks his return to the BJP fold, despite prior divisions. BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and secretary Rituraj Sinha accompanied him, reiterating Singh's allegiance to the party.

According to Vinod Tawde, Pawan Singh will play an integral role in the NDA's campaign for Bihar's assembly polls. Singh has expressed his political aspirations, and the NDA may field him in the elections. These strategic moves aim to resolve past frictions and secure vital caste votes for the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

 India
2
Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservation

Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservati...

 Global
3
Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025