Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Rejoins NDA: A Strategic Move for Bihar Elections
Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh rejoined the NDA, meeting senior BJP leaders ahead of Bihar assembly elections. Previously, Singh contested independently, causing tension within the alliance. His return aims to strengthen the BJP's ties with critical caste groups in Bihar before the upcoming polls.
Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as Bihar braces for its upcoming assembly elections. On Tuesday, Singh met with senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda, alongside Bihar ally Upendra Kushwaha. These meetings are seen as efforts to mend social alliances that were strained during previous polls.
Singh, once an independent candidate, had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Karakat, impacting the results for BJP ally Kushwaha. This recent engagement marks his return to the BJP fold, despite prior divisions. BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and secretary Rituraj Sinha accompanied him, reiterating Singh's allegiance to the party.
According to Vinod Tawde, Pawan Singh will play an integral role in the NDA's campaign for Bihar's assembly polls. Singh has expressed his political aspirations, and the NDA may field him in the elections. These strategic moves aim to resolve past frictions and secure vital caste votes for the BJP.
