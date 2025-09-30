Left Menu

Brijendra Singh's Sadbhav Yatra: A Mission for Unity and Harmony

Former Hisar MP and Congress leader Brijendra Singh is set to launch the 'Sadbhav Yatra' to promote harmony and address regional and national issues in Haryana. The mission will span 2,600-2,800 km, covering 90 constituencies, aiming to unify Congress and address concerns like unemployment and agrarian distress.

Updated: 30-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:49 IST
Former Hisar MP and Congress leader, Brijendra Singh, announced the launch of 'Sadbhav Yatra' on Tuesday, beginning from October 5. The journey aims to address both regional and national concerns while fostering unity across Haryana.

Singh criticized the ruling BJP for promoting divisive politics, alleging it creates societal rifts for political gains. The yatra, spanning 2,600-2,800 km through 90 constituencies, seeks to restore harmony and raise issues like unemployment, agrarian distress, and law and order problems.

Inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the initiative will also revive Congress's influence in Haryana. Singh plans to involve other party leaders to join the mission, which will highlight problems such as 'vote chori' and weakened institutions under the BJP-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

