Tri-Service Synergy: A New Benchmark for India's Military Operations

In a significant statement on Tuesday, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the critical importance of tri-service integration for future military operations. He highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor as a testament to the effectiveness of synergized military efforts.

Singh described Operation Sindoor as a 'living example' of the benefits of unified operational coherence in real-time scenarios. He urged that such integration should not only be a matter of defense policy but also a necessity for survival in the face of evolving global threats.

The Defense Minister called for this approach to be the benchmark for future military actions, highlighting its decisive results and advocating for it to be ingrained in India's strategic military planning.