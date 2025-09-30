Left Menu

Tri-Service Synergy: A New Benchmark for India's Military Operations

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh underscores the importance of tri-service integration in India, highlighting its crucial role during Operation Sindoor. He stresses that this unified approach should set a new standard for future military operations, emphasizing policy and survival imperatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:56 IST
Tri-Service Synergy: A New Benchmark for India's Military Operations
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement on Tuesday, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the critical importance of tri-service integration for future military operations. He highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor as a testament to the effectiveness of synergized military efforts.

Singh described Operation Sindoor as a 'living example' of the benefits of unified operational coherence in real-time scenarios. He urged that such integration should not only be a matter of defense policy but also a necessity for survival in the face of evolving global threats.

The Defense Minister called for this approach to be the benchmark for future military actions, highlighting its decisive results and advocating for it to be ingrained in India's strategic military planning.

TRENDING

1
India Faces Risky Harvest as October Rainfall Surges

India Faces Risky Harvest as October Rainfall Surges

 Global
2
Tripura's Boost in Mandays: A Closer Look at MGNREGA Impact

Tripura's Boost in Mandays: A Closer Look at MGNREGA Impact

 India
3
RBI Levies Rs 31.8 Lakh Penalty on Indian Overseas Bank Over PSL Compliance

RBI Levies Rs 31.8 Lakh Penalty on Indian Overseas Bank Over PSL Compliance

 India
4
Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Arrests Made Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Protests

Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Arrests Made Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025