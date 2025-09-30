Left Menu

US Domestic News Rundown: Deportations, Tariffs and Tech Regulations

A breakdown of current US news highlights deportations to Iran, Treasury staff changes, National Guard activation in Portland, potential government shutdown impacts, and tariffs on imports. Additionally, a new AI safety disclosure law in California and concerns over rising auto sector bankruptcies are covered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the United States is set to deport around 400 Iranians, following an agreement with Tehran. Most of these individuals reportedly entered the country illegally, primarily via Mexico, as part of President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies.

The U.S. Treasury announced that Scott Bessent appointed Michael Friedman as his new Chief of Staff. Friedman previously played a key role in selecting personnel for crucial positions across Trump's administration.

Recently, 200 National Guard troops were deployed to Portland after President Trump announced federal intervention to protect facilities. Concurrently, a potential government shutdown loomed, threatening to halt critical economic data releases pivotal to Federal Reserve decisions.

In trade news, President Trump imposed new tariffs on lumber, furniture, and cabinets, further escalating trade tensions with global partners. Meanwhile, California's Governor signed a law mandating AI companies disclose safety measures, aiming to lead in tech regulation.

Lastly, recent bankruptcies in the auto sector highlighted financial strains in low-income households, stirring concerns over broader economic impacts.

