Trump Sets Ultimatum for Hamas on Gaza Peace Plan
President Donald Trump announced a deadline for Hamas to respond to his proposed Gaza peace plan. Israeli and Arab leaders have already backed the plan. Trump warned of consequences should Hamas fail to respond positively within the next few days, dismissing the possibility of further negotiations.
In a firm stance on the Gaza peace process, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Hamas militants must respond to his plan within days or face potential consequences.
Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House, Trump disclosed that both Israeli and Arab leaders have agreed to the proposal, stating, "we're just waiting for Hamas." The president allowed Hamas roughly "three or four days" to make their decision.
Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Trump remarked, "Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end." When inquired about the possibility of further negotiations, Trump confirmed, "Not much."
