Trump Sets Ultimatum for Hamas on Gaza Peace Plan

In a firm stance on the Gaza peace process, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Hamas militants must respond to his plan within days or face potential consequences.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House, Trump disclosed that both Israeli and Arab leaders have agreed to the proposal, stating, "we're just waiting for Hamas." The president allowed Hamas roughly "three or four days" to make their decision.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Trump remarked, "Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end." When inquired about the possibility of further negotiations, Trump confirmed, "Not much."