Congress and TVK Leaders Respond to Karur Stampede Tragedy

In a poignant gesture, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal visited Karur, meeting with families affected by the recent stampede, which resulted in 41 fatalities. During his visit, he announced that the Congress party has allocated Rs 1.25 crore for the victims' families and urged local party leaders to care for the injured.

Venugopal, on a mission instructed by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, expressed the party's commitment to assisting the victims, emphasizing support over politics. "We aim to extend maximum help in their future endeavors," he assured, while advocating for non-political intervention at this critical juncture.

Meanwhile, renowned actor and political figure Vijay, leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), released an emotional video statement expressing his grief over the disaster. Vijay, who left Karur fearing his presence might escalate tensions, implored Chief Minister MK Stalin for leniency towards his party members facing arrests related to the incident. TVK has petitioned the Madras High Court for a CBI investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)