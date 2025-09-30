Left Menu

Congress and TVK Leaders Respond to Karur Stampede Tragedy

Congress leader KC Venugopal visited Karur to support the stampede victims' families, while TVK chief Vijay expressed deep sorrow and urged fair treatment for his party members. Congress pledged Rs 1.25 crore, and a writ petition seeks a CBI probe into the tragic event that claimed 41 lives.

Congress MP KC Venugopal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a poignant gesture, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal visited Karur, meeting with families affected by the recent stampede, which resulted in 41 fatalities. During his visit, he announced that the Congress party has allocated Rs 1.25 crore for the victims' families and urged local party leaders to care for the injured.

Venugopal, on a mission instructed by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, expressed the party's commitment to assisting the victims, emphasizing support over politics. "We aim to extend maximum help in their future endeavors," he assured, while advocating for non-political intervention at this critical juncture.

Meanwhile, renowned actor and political figure Vijay, leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), released an emotional video statement expressing his grief over the disaster. Vijay, who left Karur fearing his presence might escalate tensions, implored Chief Minister MK Stalin for leniency towards his party members facing arrests related to the incident. TVK has petitioned the Madras High Court for a CBI investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

