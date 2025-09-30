Starmer's Call for Fiscal Responsibility Amid Volatile Times
Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for firm fiscal decisions to control national debt, warning that unfunded promises could endanger the economy. Speaking at the Labour Party conference, he declared fiscal rules non-negotiable, highlighting the government's role in navigating economic volatility.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stressed the urgency of making firm fiscal decisions to manage national debt and protect the economy's stability. Speaking on Tuesday at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Starmer warned that unfunded pledges could pose significant economic risks in an increasingly volatile world.
'A world as volatile as ours is dangerous,' Starmer stated during his speech. He outlined the importance of decisive action and fiscal responsibility, making it clear that the government holds a critical responsibility in debt management. Starmer emphasized his willingness to be evaluated based on his capacity to address these financial challenges.
In addition, Starmer underscored that fiscal rules are 'non-negotiable,' asserting the importance of steadfast economic governance in a rapidly shifting global landscape.
