Left Menu

Trump Brokers Deal with Pfizer for Affordable Medicaid Access

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce an agreement with Pfizer to sell medications at reduced prices through Medicaid. The announcement is yet to be confirmed by Reuters but was reported by the Washington Post, highlighting efforts to make healthcare more affordable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:35 IST
Trump Brokers Deal with Pfizer for Affordable Medicaid Access
Donald Trump

In a move aimed at reducing medication costs, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce an agreement with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. According to the Washington Post, the deal involves selling medications at lower prices via Medicaid, although Reuters has yet to confirm the report.

The agreement signifies a significant step in making healthcare more affordable for American citizens reliant on Medicaid. President Trump's efforts underscore the continuing battle to address high prescription drug prices in the United States.

While more details of the agreement remain undisclosed, this potential initiative could ease the financial burden on many and signal further changes in the pharmaceutical pricing structure across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stars Align in Dubai: Inaugural Stars Golf League Set to Make Waves

Stars Align in Dubai: Inaugural Stars Golf League Set to Make Waves

 United Arab Emirates
2
Punjab Police's Major Bust: Dubai Connection in Heroin Trafficking

Punjab Police's Major Bust: Dubai Connection in Heroin Trafficking

 India
3
Romania's Ambitious Armor Acquisition: A $7 Billion Abrams Tank Plan

Romania's Ambitious Armor Acquisition: A $7 Billion Abrams Tank Plan

 Romania
4
Caught in the Web of Deceit: The Digital Arrest Scam

Caught in the Web of Deceit: The Digital Arrest Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025