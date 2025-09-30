Trump Brokers Deal with Pfizer for Affordable Medicaid Access

In a move aimed at reducing medication costs, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce an agreement with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. According to the Washington Post, the deal involves selling medications at lower prices via Medicaid, although Reuters has yet to confirm the report.

The agreement signifies a significant step in making healthcare more affordable for American citizens reliant on Medicaid. President Trump's efforts underscore the continuing battle to address high prescription drug prices in the United States.

While more details of the agreement remain undisclosed, this potential initiative could ease the financial burden on many and signal further changes in the pharmaceutical pricing structure across the country.

