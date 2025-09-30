Naseem Khan Urges Enhanced Security for Gandhi Family

Former Maharashtra minister and CWC member Naseem Khan has demanded an enhancement in the security detail for opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family. The call was made following alleged threats from a BJP spokesperson.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Khan highlighted claims that BJP spokesperson Printo Mahadevan threatened to shoot Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the severity of the situation as 'extremely serious and alarming'.

Khan has urged for strict action against Mahadevan and called for special protection for Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi to mitigate the serious risks purportedly associated with their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)