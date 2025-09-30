Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Peace Plan: Surrender or Sovereignty?

In a fraught unveiling, US President Trump's peace plan for Gaza proposes ending the conflict by disarming Hamas, placing Gaza under international control. While some nations support it, Palestinians critique the plan's lack of statehood path, fearing a return to colonial governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:47 IST
  • Egypt

Israeli forces have reportedly killed at least 31 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip according to local hospitals, amid the debate surrounding US President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan aimed at resolving the protracted conflict. The proposal, which seeks to end fighting and provide humanitarian aid, faces scrutiny, especially as it requires the disarmament of Hamas—a condition previously rejected by the militant group.

While some Arab leaders and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back the initiative, many Palestinians criticize the plan's absence of a clear statehood path and compare it to historic colonial oversight. Critics argue the plan appears biased toward Israeli interests and lacks substantial input from Gaza's residents.

Amid the ongoing tensions, Israeli forces have launched multiple strikes across Gaza, leading to significant casualties and humanitarian concerns. Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry reports staggering human losses and injuries since the conflict began, underscoring the severe humanitarian crisis plaguing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

