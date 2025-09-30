Left Menu

Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Stalwart of Delhi's Political and Sports Arena Remembered

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a prominent figure in Delhi's political scene, has passed away at the age of 93. Known for his roles as a teacher, sports administrator, and journalist, Malhotra was a key leader in the BJP and left a significant impact on the city's political and sports landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a veteran politician and sports administrator, passed away at the age of 93 after undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. A prominent figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party, he was recognized for his dedication and service to the people.

Tributes poured in from political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the end of an era in Delhi politics. Malhotra, along with Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, played a pivotal role in sustaining BJP's influence during challenging times against the Congress in Delhi.

Malhotra's career spanned across education, journalism, and sports. He was the only BJP candidate to win in Delhi during the 2004 general elections and served as president of several sports associations. His contribution to Delhi's development and BJP's growth remains unparalleled.

