Historic Dialogue: Trump and Milei Forge New Path

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump will host Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House on October 14. The meeting underscores the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Argentine foreign ministry highlighted the visit as a pivotal moment to bolster the strategic partnership centered on shared principles.

The leaders aim to consolidate mutual commitments to freedom, democracy, and economic prosperity, reflecting their aligned vision for the future of their peoples.

(With inputs from agencies.)