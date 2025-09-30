Babis Returns: Navigating Trials and Triumph in Czech Politics

Czech billionaire and former prime minister Andrej Babis is on track to secure a win in the upcoming national elections. However, Babis faces challenges, including a pending fraud trial, demands from his allies to reduce EU and NATO ties, and calls to divest from his business interests.

The ANO party, founded by Babis, leads the polls ahead of the October 3-4 elections. Promising financial incentives and protection from external threats, Babis has shifted from liberal to national conservative positions since entering politics in 2011. Despite widespread support, Babis will likely fall short of a majority, forcing him to seek coalition partners.

His potential allies, the far-right SPD and far-left Stacilo!, advocate for Czech withdrawal from the European Union and NATO. Babis's euroscepticism aligns with a strong relationship with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, though maintaining this stance could prove difficult with a fragmented parliament and ANO-controlled institutions facing scrutiny over EU subsidies.

