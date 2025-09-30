Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Scrapped Aviation Security Program

The Trump administration is removing five senior officials for their involvement in an abolished aviation security watchlist accused of targeting Biden's political opponents. The 'Quiet Skies' program required enhanced screening for perceived high-risk passengers and faced scrutiny over its effectiveness and political bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:39 IST
The Trump administration announced the removal of five senior officials, accusing them of using a now-defunct aviation security watchlist to target former President Joe Biden's political opponents. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has referred the matter to the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and Congress for further investigation.

The 'Quiet Skies' program, which was ended in June, mandated enhanced security screening for certain air passengers flagged as higher risks. Secretary Noem stated that the program, costing $200 million annually, was misused to target political foes and favor allies.

Under Biden, the program allegedly watchlisted or denied boarding to passengers defying COVID era mask mandates, and to some linked to the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Despite criticism, TSA continues its vetting operation, handling over 900 million passengers yearly.

