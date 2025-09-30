EU Charm Offensive: Navigating Minority Rights in Ukraine's EU Accession Bid

The European Union is on a high-stakes diplomatic mission in Ukraine this week, aiming to address minority rights concerns. Meetings with the Hungarian minority are part of a strategy to ease tensions that threaten Kyiv's EU accession hopes.

Ukraine views membership in the 27-nation bloc as its best path to economic growth and security against Russian aggression since the 2022 invasion. However, Hungary's opposition, citing concerns over minority rights, remains a significant hurdle.

European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos met with ethnic minorities and emphasized the importance of protecting minority rights. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made Ukraine's EU aspirations part of his campaign, blocking progress and complicating relations further.

