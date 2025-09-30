Meloni Urges Halt to Gaza Aid Flotilla

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a call for the international aid flotilla heading to Gaza to suspend their mission. She highlighted the potential risk of their actions upsetting the tenuous peace balance in the region.

Meloni pointed to the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a possible path forward, one she claims could be undermined by the flotilla's confrontation with Israel.

Expressing concern, Meloni noted that many might seize on the flotilla's attempt as a pretext for further conflict, urging immediate cessation to avoid such scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)