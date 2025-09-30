Meloni Urges Halt to Gaza Aid Flotilla
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged the international aid flotilla to cease its mission to Gaza, citing concerns over disrupting a fragile peace balance potentially achievable through a U.S.-proposed plan. Meloni fears the flotilla's actions could offer a pretext for conflict escalation.
On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a call for the international aid flotilla heading to Gaza to suspend their mission. She highlighted the potential risk of their actions upsetting the tenuous peace balance in the region.
Meloni pointed to the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a possible path forward, one she claims could be undermined by the flotilla's confrontation with Israel.
Expressing concern, Meloni noted that many might seize on the flotilla's attempt as a pretext for further conflict, urging immediate cessation to avoid such scenarios.
