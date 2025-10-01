Controversy Erupts Over Closed Probe of Anil Deshmukh Stone Attack

The probe into last year's alleged stone attack on Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra home minister, has concluded with the police terming the case false. A 'B Summary' report, indicating no evidence or prima facie case, was submitted to a local court, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Despite the report's conclusions, Anil Deshmukh alleged that political pressure influenced the police's decision. He insisted that the 'A Summary' report, used for cases where the accused remain unidentified despite credible evidence, was more appropriate, citing last year's incident's complexity and supposed verification lapses.

The Nagpur rural police decided on the 'B Summary' report after their investigations, including forensic findings, showed no substantiated claims of the stone attack. Deshmukh also challenged the thoroughness of the investigation, pointing to discrepancies in injury reports and lack of conclusive forensic evidence.