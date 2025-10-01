Hamas Weighs Trump's Critical Peace Ultimatum

In a high-stakes diplomatic move, Hamas is evaluating U.S. President Donald Trump's peace proposal, aimed at ending the prolonged conflict in Gaza. The plan, which has already garnered support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for Hamas to disarm in exchange for humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts for the battered region.

As the international community rallies behind the initiative, Trump has given Hamas a limited timeframe of 'three or four days' to respond. The president emphasized the lack of flexibility in the agreement, highlighting a grim outlook if Hamas rejects the offer. Qatari and Egyptian officials have reportedly conveyed the details of the proposal to Hamas negotiators.

The United Nations, although not directly involved in the plan, has expressed readiness to bolster aid deliveries to Gaza when opportunities arise. Trump's proposal ensures humanitarian assistance can proceed unhindered, a significant pivot in the ongoing humanitarian crisis, as the UN maintains communication with involved parties to facilitate peace efforts.